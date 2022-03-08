Florida man blames speeding violation on Ukraine-Russia conflict

He claimed he was “Russian home.”

A Florida man who was stopped for speeding made the mother of all dumb excuses after suggesting to the attending officer that Vladimir Putin made him do it. The footage was filmed in February but is currently going viral as internet gawkers marvel at the motorist’s idiocy.

“Traffic Tuesday calls for some cop humor,” reads the caption to the uproarious Facebook clip, which was uploaded March 1 by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department.

Per the clip’s caption, the cops had pulled over the driver “in the ‘L’ section of Palm Coast.”

The POV body cam clip, which was hilariously hashtagged “Russian home,” shows the Sheriff’s deputy approaching a white car, whereupon he informs the oblivious motorist that he ran a stop sign and was going 50mph in a 30mph zone.

When asked why he did it, the unnamed driver said he was distracted by the news that Russia had invaded the Ukraine that day.

“I found out that Putin said he was going to launch nuclear thermal war against the world,” spluttered the motorist while rifling through his papers. “I was trying to get back to my house to find out what was going on.”

Hoping to garner some sympathy the driver added, “I’m freaking out here, guy. OK? I got people in the Ukraine.”

Suffice it to say, social media had a field day with the driver’s lame-brained excuse.

“People really can’t get any dumber,” scoffed one commenter, while another mused, “I’ve always gone with the bathroom excuse. Next time I’ll have to try Putin.”

“Was he afraid they would hit his house first?!?!” quipped another.

This isn’t the first time someone has used current events as an excuse for driving like a maniac. In 2020, a New Jersey man who was clocked going nearly twice the speed limit on a highway blamed his actions on the coronavirus.