Florida man beat roommate’s raccoon with hammer

A Florida man bludgeoned his roommate’s pet raccoon with a hammer and threatened to kill her and his neighbor earlier this month, officials said.

Tevin Williams, 31, allegedly beat the animal and shot it with a BB gun on Dec. 14, moments after he held a sewing needle to his neighbor’s neck, according to an arrest report obtained by Law&Crime.

Williams’ roommate told Lake County Sheriff deputies that when she arrived at her home on Circle Drive in Mount Dora, he came out and began pounding on her car. He allegedly yelled “I’m going to kill you,” a sheriff deputy states in the arrest affidavit.

A neighbor waved her over to get her away from the crazed man. The neighbor told her that Williams had just beat her raccoon to death with a hammer, according to the report.

The neighbor told sheriff deputies that Williams came onto his porch and held a sewing needle up to his neck, threatening to kill him.

He also told the deputies that Williams beat the raccoon and shot it in the neck with a BB gun, the affidavit states.

Sheriff deputies found the badly beaten animal in the grass in the back of the home, out of its kennel. They also recovered the hammer and spotted a bloody matt nearby.

The raccoon was still breathing when the deputies found it. It’s unclear if it survived the brutal attack.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty. He was booked into Lake County Jail and was released three days later after posting $6,000, according to Law&Crime.