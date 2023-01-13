Florida man arrested for child porn stash detectives called ‘largest they have ever seen’

A Florida man who was arrested last month has been found to be in possession of a staggering stash of child pornography that detectives have called the “largest they have ever seen.”

Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, 23, was busted on Dec. 29 on child porn charges following a months-long investigation after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“At that time, we told you the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday.

“What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges — like more than anyone in our county … ever.”

After his arrest at his Avon Park home, police seized 15 electronic devices from Hernandez.

While Hernandez was out on bond, investigators looked through just one of the devices and found enough evidence to charge Hernandez with a jaw-dropping 1,182 additional counts of possession of child pornography as well as four counts of possession of beastiality images, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested again on Tuesday, police said.

Police re-arrested Hernandez after looking through just one of his 15 electronic devices seized during his arrest in December. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

“There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices,” police said.

Detectives said it’s the largest collection of child pornography they have ever seen.

Hernandez is being held on a $2.4 million bond. He has enough charges to put him behind bars for life, police said.