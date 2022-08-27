Florida man arrested for calling sex worker on his honeymoon

A Florida man was arrested on his honeymoon after he answered an ad for a prostitute, according to a local report.

Paul Turovsky, 34, left his new bride sleeping in their hotel room in Tampa and went out to meet a prostitute he had connected with online, authorities said.

When the self-employed businessman arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was placed in handcuffs, caught up in a sting operation by local police to crackdown on sex trafficking.

“The only question here was, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, adding that Turovsky was one of 176 men arrested in the sting operation.