Florida man allegedly ran over body parts during hit-and-run probe

An alleged drunk driver in Florida plowed through a crash scene and ran over severed limbs before setting off a high-speed pursuit, authorities said.

Thomas Krummen, 23, drove his silver 2005 Chevy pickup truck directly at two Florida Highway Patrol troopers responding to a 49-year-old woman fatally struck early Sunday in Dade City, Bay News 9 reported.

The troopers were investigating the woman’s death as a hit-and-run crash, and had found her torso along the shoulder and her detached legs in the roadway, the outlet reported.

As Krummen drove through the scene, he ignored authorities’ commands to stop and ran over the woman’s severed legs, police said.

FHP posted videos of Krummen’s truck fleeing the scene — with deputies chasing him closely behind until they conducted a maneuver to force him to spin out near Webster.

Two passengers in Krummen’s truck, a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, tried to flag down troopers and get out of the vehicle, FHP officials said.

Krummen, of Dade City, also nearly hit two Pasco County deputies while fleeing, WTSP reported. The high-speed pursuit lasted about 10 minutes until he was taken into custody, troopers told the station.

He was charged with counts including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, DUI, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. Krummen was also accused of false imprisonment for not letting his passengers out after they tried to flag down troopers and get out of the truck, FHP officials said.

Investigators are also still looking into the initial fatal crash on US-301 near Dade City that killed the 49-year-old woman. A silver or white sedan with a broken portion of its front grill is being sought in that incident, FHP officials said.

“We are leaning towards a silver Dodge vehicle, either sedan or low front-end Dodge type van for the suspect vehicle involved in the initial hit and run,” troopers said in a news release obtained by WFLA.

Sunday’s arrest marked the eighth time Krummen had been busted in Pasco County in less than four years, Bay News 9 reported.