Florida man allegedly pulled out machete when karaoke request denied

Not kara-okay.

A Florida man is facing charges after pulling a machete out at a bar when his karaoke request was denied.

Travis Jordan, 39, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace on Sunday afternoon after the alleged incident at Kennedy’s Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral, WKMG reported.

Deputies found Jordan with bloodshot eyes and smelling strongly of alcohol, the outlet said.

A female witness at the bar told the responding officers that Jordan pulled out a concealed machete after his request to sing another karaoke song was denied.

The woman was reportedly able to convince Jordan to give her the weapon, which she then hid while calling law enforcement.





Travis Jordan, 39, was arrested on Sunday. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office





The incident took place at Kennedy’s Lamp Post Tavern. Google Maps





The Brevard County sheriff mocked Jordan on Facebook. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Jordan told police he had been threatened a few days earlier and was carrying the machete to “stay alert” and protect himself.

“Unfortunately, Jordan’s actions didn’t earn him another song on stage, but they did win him a trip to ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge’ where every night is open mic night and he can sing any song he wants all night long!!” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey joked on Facebook.

As of Wednesday morning, records showed that Jordan was still in custody.