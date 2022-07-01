Florida man allegedly poses as Disney worker to nab $10K Star Wars R2-D2 replica

The police force is strong with this one.

A Florida man allegedly posed as a Disney World employee and stole a $10,000 replica of the Star Wars character R2-D2 in a bizarre attempt to get hired as a security guard, according to police who arrested him.

David Emerson Proudfoot, 44, of Kissimmee, is accused of sporting a bogus name tag and vest in order to slip into Disney World’s Swan Hotel in Bay Lake, Fla., and swipe the famous droid, according to an arrest affidavit.

Proudfoot, who was arrested for grand theft on Monday, also snatched a game machine from the hotel, according to police.

Proudfoot allegedly told cops he took the cosmically cool robot likeness to “show weaknesses in the security of the resorts” after applying to be a guard at Disney World.

Police were first called to the hotel on May 31 after actual security guards reported seeing Proudfoot pushing a large cart and appearing “confused,” according to the affidavit, posted in full by LawandCrime.com

He was allegedly sporting “a high visibility orange work vest” and a Walt Disney World-issued name tag with “David” written on it.

David Emerson Proudfoot allegedly disguised himself as a security guard and stole an R2-D2 replica at Disney World. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The R2-D2 replica is reportedly worth $10,000. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

David Emerson Proudfoot admitted he swiped the R2-D2 model in an attempt to become a security guard at Disney World. Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Cops later searched Proudfoot’s home and found thousands of dollars worth of items that had been swiped from Disney World, including light fixtures, a wooden towel cabinet and a gold necklace.

Proudfoot was being held Friday at the Orange County Jail on a $9,650 bond.