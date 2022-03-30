Florida man Alejandro Aleman denied chance to visit dying mother after pleading guilty to daughter Tayla's death

A Florida man who pleaded guilty on March 31, 2021, to the starvation death of his daughter was denied a request to visit his dying mother. 

Alejandro Aleman, 44, filed an emergency furlough via his attorneys to see his mother with terminal colon cancer. The judge denied the four-hour furlough request without prejudice. 

Aleman is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the Florida Department of Corrections for starving his 13-month-old daughter in 2016. Baby Tayla was found weighing nine pounds at birth and only seven pounds when she died. Tayla had suffered from a severe diaper rash and a black eye, according to investigators. 

The child was found at the Aleman’s Loxahatchee Acreage apartment home that investigators described as being in “deplorable living conditions.”

Aleman pleaded to a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while his ex-wife, Kristen Meyer, accepted a plea deal. She is currently serving 23 years in prison with four years credit for time served. 

