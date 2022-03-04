Report: Florida football offers JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is reportedly down to six schools, which includes Florida, according to 247Sports. The other schools making up his top schools are Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and LSU. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie.

Arch currently sits as the No. 1 rated high school quarterback in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports rankings. 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said the next step in the process is going out in seeing his top schools. He wants to watch how they go through spring practice and get a feel for the coaches in that setting.

Wiltfong added that he believes he’s most interested in the Bulldogs, Crimson Tide and Longhorns currently.

The Gators were a late addition to his recruitment because of the coaching change from Dan Mullen to Billy Napier. However, the former Lousiana-Lafayette coach has prioritized him and has made some headway even without getting him on campus. The next step for the Orange and Blue is getting Arch to the Swamp to meet the new coaching staff.

