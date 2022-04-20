Florida lawmakers vote to end Disney’s tax privilege, self-governing status

Florida’s Republican-led Senate approved a bill on Wednesday that would eliminate The Walt Disney Company’s special tax district that has allowed the company to self-govern its land.

The Florida House is also expected to vote in favor of the legislation after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that lawmakers will be “considering termination of all special districts that were announced in Florida prior to 1968 — and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

The special tax district allows Disney wide-ranging autonomy, including over local police and fire departments on the land where its theme park sits in Orlando. It currently saves the company tens of millions of dollars a year in exemptions from various regulations, taxes and fees, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the company’s finances.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was created in 1967 in an effort to “support and administer” various aspects of “economic development and tourism within District boundaries.”

Under the agreement, Disney has been responsible for overseeing environmental protections and public services, as well as operating and maintaining public roads and bridges.

The legislation, which passed the Senate by a 23-16 vote, would eliminate the arrangement in June 2023. It would affect approximately six districts in the state. However, Reedy Creek is the only one linked to a high-profile company, the Journal reported.

The Florida House is also expected to vote in favor of the bill. AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Disney did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The Republican-backed move is the latest salvo in the ongoing clash between DeSantis and Disney over recently enacted legislation banning instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation for kids in kindergarten through the third grade.

While supporters of the law argue it shields young children from inappropriate sexual subject matter, critics – including Disney – claim it is discriminatory to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said in a statement late last month.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

The statement added that the company is “dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

DeSantis has since accused Disney of trying to impose “woke ideology” in the state.

“Disney has alienated a lot of people now,” DeSantis told reporters earlier this month when he first floated the idea of stripping the special tax district.

“And so the political influence they’re used to wielding, I think has dissipated,” the governor added. “And so the question is, why would you want to have special privileges in the law at all?”

The governor added: “And I don’t think that we should.”