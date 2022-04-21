Florida lawmakers send bill stripping Disney’s special tax status to Ron DeSantis’ desk

Florida’s Republican-led House voted Thursday to approve a bill eliminating the Walt Disney Company’s special tax district which allows it to self-govern its land, sending the measure to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk to be signed into law.

The bill passed by a 70-38 vote and is expected to be signed by the Republican governor, who earlier this week announced lawmakers would consider the termination of special districts in the state – including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, on which Disney World sits.

If signed, the legislation would not take effect until June 2023 and would affect six districts in Florida.

Reedy Creek was created in 1967 to help persuade Disney to locate its East Coast theme park in the Sunshine State.

The agreement has given Disney wide-ranging autonomy over environmental protections and public services, as well as control over local police and fire departments on the land where the Florida theme park sits. Disney has also been responsible for operating and maintaining public roads and bridges.

Florida’s Republican-led Senate passed the bill 23-16 on Wednesday.

The legislation is the latest hit at Disney in the ongoing dispute between the company and DeSantis over a recently enacted bill banning instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation for kids in kindergarten through the third grade – commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Supporters of the legislation argue the controversial bill shields young students in the state from inappropriately sexual subject matter in the classroom. However, critics — including Disney — say it is discriminatory to the LGBTQ community.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said in a March statement.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

DeSantis hit back at the company, accusing it of trying to impose “woke ideology.”

“Disney has alienated a lot of people now,” DeSantis said earlier this month. “And so the political influence they’re used to wielding, I think has dissipated. And so the question is, why would you want to have special privileges in the law at all? And I don’t think that we should.”

Representatives of the Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.