Florida judge permanently blocks release of Bob Saget autopsy records

A Florida judge on Monday agreed to an order that permanently blocks the release of photos, video and other records connected to the investigation of Bob Saget’s death.

The permanent injunction, granted by Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu, had been requested by the comedian’s family.

The 65-year-old actor died on Jan. 9 after suffering “blunt head trauma,” likely from a fall backward, at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida, an autopsy has revealed.

Saget suffered a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, a cut to his scalp, and bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain, according to an autopsy report.

His death was ruled accidental and authorities have said there were no signs of foul play or drugs at the scene.

There were no signs of illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body, according to a toxicology report.

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, had filed a lawsuit seeking to bar the release of records pertaining to the death investigation from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the local medical examiner’s office.

The suit was filed after some media outlets requested such records – even though Florida state prohibits their release.

