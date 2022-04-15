Florida home invader calls 911 on self, leads cops to hostages

A Florida home invader’s guilty conscience led cops to an elderly couple who had been brutally tied up and held captive in their home for two days, according to reports.
Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, of Jacksonville, called 911 Monday night and blurted out that he was a “piece of s–t” who had “done horrible things,” the department said.
He then told the startled officers that there was an elderly couple in Green Cove Springs in need of urgent help.
“I’m a piece of s–t,” First Coast News reported. “I need medical assistance out here for an elderly couple. I’m turning myself in.”
Cops went to the address Lumpkin gave and found a man and his spouse tied up, malnourished and covered in feces, according to First Coast News.
Lumpkin, a convicted felon, gave cops his location and was taken into custody without incident.
The traumatized homeowners, both in their 70s, were found with lesions on their arms and legs from being bound in duct tape for two days, cops said.
Lumpkin told police that he and another man went to the home with the intent to rob the husband and wife last Saturday.
Lumpkin said he entered through the front door while his accomplice came through a rear entrance.
The duo then ordered the couple on the floor and Lumpkin blasted two shots over their heads to discourage them from screaming for help, officials said.
After immobilizing them with duct tape, the men found the couple’s credit and ATM cards and forced them to cough up their pin numbers.
They took turns pulling out a total of $3,000 from a nearby convenience store, cops said.
Lumpkin also admitted to using their car to make repeated trips to buy drugs during the 48-hour ordeal.
He is charged with home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and sale and delivery of drugs.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the case and are working to confirm that he had an accomplice.