Florida highway shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Volusia County

A 25-car pile-up on a Florida highway early Thursday sent flames into the air when a vehicle exploded, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office in Volusia County said that both lanes were closed on the I-95 highway in the town of Edgewater after the massive pile-up that took place at around 2 a.m.

An image from the scene showed a large ball of fire after the crash.

The number of casualties was not clear.

First responders were reportedly attempting to rescue some of the drivers from their cars as the fire continued to burn.

