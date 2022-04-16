Florida highway shut down after massive 43-car pileup

Traffic on a Florida highway was snarled for about three hours by a 43 car pileup late Friday afternoon.
The massive chain-reaction collision happened just before 5 p.m. on the westbound lanes of state highway 408 near a toll plaza in Orlando, police said.
Only one person was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to cops.
The highway was cleared and reopened just before 8 p.m., about three hours after the incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The cause of the pileup wasn’t immediately known. Photos from the scene show the road was wet following a rainstorm.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.