Florida highway shut down after massive 43-car pileup

Traffic on a Florida highway was snarled for about three hours by a 43 car pileup late Friday afternoon.

The massive chain-reaction collision happened just before 5 p.m. on the westbound lanes of state highway 408 near a toll plaza in Orlando, police said.

Only one person was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to cops.

The highway was cleared and reopened just before 8 p.m., about three hours after the incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The cause of the pileup wasn’t immediately known. Photos from the scene show the road was wet following a rainstorm.

