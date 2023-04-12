Florida grandma killed in Orlando frantically sent texts

Florida law enforcement officials released new details Wednesday about the Easter Sunday shooting in Orlando that killed three people, including two children.

Suspect Lacorvis Tamar Daley was allegedly fighting with his girlfriend on the phone early Sunday morning when she was out with friends.

Daley, who was her live-in boyfriend, reportedly told her that if she did not return home, he would injure her mother.

The girlfriend’s mother Carole Fulmore then texted her frantically at 2:18 a.m.

“Help. He’s shooting a gun. Call 911,” Fulmore texted her daughter.

At 2:21 a.m., her daughter called police, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Orlando police officers arrived at the residence and spotted Daley outside the home.

The officers shot at Daley and killed him after he began firing at them.

Police found the bodies of Cameron Bouie, 7, and Fulmore, 69, along with 13-year-old Damionna Reed.

Fulmore and Reed were declared dead at the scene.





Bouie was rushed to a hospital, where he eventually died.

“Witnesses were interviewed who stated that Daley has been recently acting erratically and had become paranoid, stating that people were conspiring to get him,” an Orlando Police Department official said during a press conference Wednesday.

Daley was also a four-time convicted felon who was previously booked for domestic violence and battery, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Orlando police.