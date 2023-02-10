Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hits state fair with wife Casey and kids

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a break from his official duties this week to hit the state fair in Tampa with his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, and two of their three children.

The Sunshine State’s first family turned constituents’ heads at the festive gathering Thursday as they hopped on rides, munched on snacks and played games.

Desantis’ 4-year-old-son, Mason, sported a Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey during the visit in homage to the recently retired hometown quarterback.

Mamie, the GOP governor’s 2-year-old daughter, shared an ice cream with her mother and battled for stuffed animals alongside her brother as tickled onlookers whipped out cellphones.

A native Floridian and former news anchor, Casey DeSantis has become an increasingly visible and vocal presence during her husband’s frequent public appearances.

With speculation swirling that he’ll be vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, observers expect her profile — and role — to expand.





Casey and Mason DeSantis on a slide at the fair. Courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis

Fresh off of a 20-point drubbing of gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist in November, DeSantis has vaulted to the top of the Republican marquee in recent months.

The native of Dunedin routinely drops in on local businesses during his travels across the state, often highlighting dives, burger joints and other modest Florida ventures on social media.





Casey DeSantis and her daughter Mamie, 2. Courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and family at the state fair in Tampa. Courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis

The couple’s eldest child, 6-year-old daughter Madison, was not at the outing.