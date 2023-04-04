Florida firefighters rescue cow stuck in the mud for over a day

It was a moo-ving scene.

Florida firefighters freed a cow that had gotten itself stuck in the mud for over 24 hours on Monday.

The Seminole County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a cow trapped in a deep pit of mud, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

The responding crews had “specialized training in large farm animal rescues,” according to the department.

Photographs shared by fire officials show the black bovine up to its shoulders in thick mud as a large digger removed earth from around the cow.

The cow spent more than 24 hours trapped up to its shoulders in mud. Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook

Firefighter Gavin Schmidt was dubbed “the cow whisperer” by the fire department. Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook



Advertisement Responders used heavy machine to extricate the cow. Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook

The cow’s rescuers hosed the animal down after it was freed. Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook



Firefighter Gavin Schmidt, whom the department dubbed the “cow whisperer,” was photographed giving the distressed animal a cool drink of water after it had been stuck for over a day.

“Fortunately this cow was safely extricated,” the department said.

A firefighter hosed down the cow with water as it rested after the rescue, photos show.