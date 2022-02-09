The Hamden Journal

Florida father kills children in murder-suicide

A Florida man fatally shot two of his children before turning the gun on himself during a domestic dispute in a Miami suburb Tuesday night.

The man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son at around 9:30 p.m. outside their Miami Lakes apartment complex, according to WSVN.

The suicidal killer spared his wife, who was home during the incident, the station reported.

The man turned the gun on himself in the domestic dispute.
WPLG

The deceased suspect was not immediately identified on Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

