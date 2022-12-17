Florida father fatally shoots wife, wounds 5-year-old daughter, kills himself

A Florida man shot and killed his wife and wounded their 5-year-old daughter, who was left parentless after he then took his own life, police said.

The mother had returned from work to her gated Land O’Lakes community around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday when her husband — who had been placed on a restraining order from his family — ran up to her and the child and opened fire, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters.

The child ran inside and was followed by her father, police said. The mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was left in the front yard as the babysitter called 911.

When deputies arrived at the home, the child came outside and police noticed she had a gunshot wound to her arm. It’s not clear if she was an intended target.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters that the father was arrested for domestic violence four months ago. News Channel 8 Tampa

“She’s a tough little girl,” Nocco said.

The girl told responding officers, “My daddy is upstairs. He’s inside the master bathroom, and I heard a bang,” according to Nocco.

When police went inside, they found her father dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she is recovering from her injuries, police said.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

“Tonight, we’re dealing with a tragedy where a 5-year-old little girl no longer has a mother or father,” Nocco said. “This child is gonna have to carry this for the rest of her life. Anytime you talk about the Christmas season, she’s gonna remember this horrific time.”

The sheriff said the woman’s husband was arrested for felony domestic battery in August and the woman had sought an injunction for protection.