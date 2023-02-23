Florida fans removed from courtside seats after in-game incident with UK’s Cason Wallace

Several Florida fans sitting courtside at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville were removed from their seats Wednesday night following an incident with Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace.

Wallace was attempting to chase down a loose ball during the second half when he entered the courtside seating area, and became tangled up with one fan’s arm while attempting to re-enter the court.

The incident happened with about 14 minutes to go in Wednesday’s game, and with the game tied at 50.

Kentucky eventually defeated Florida 82-74 with Wallace scoring eight points and dishing out six assists. Wallace played 38 minutes in the win.

The fans were removed from their seats after a minutes-long delay while game officials reviewed footage of the incident.

No fouls or technical fouls resulted from the incident, although the video review of the incident was initiated after complaints from the UK bench, including from assistant coach Chin Coleman.

Following the game, UK head coach John Calipari was asked by the Herald-Leader about the incident, and how it was explained to him.

“My whole thing was, you know, come on … The guy grabbed him around the, you know. But anyway, it’s fine,” Calipari said. “That game was a roughhouse game.”

Cason Wallace passes the ball during Kentucky’s game against Florida.

Another day, another Quad 1 win. Kentucky sweeps Florida to boost NCAA Tournament résumé.

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 82-74 win at Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to score 1,000 points in more than a decade

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-74 win at Florida

First Scouting Report: UK to face Auburn in game with major NCAA tourney implications