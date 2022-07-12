Florida family fight over estate leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A vicious family feud over the vacation home of a Florida woman who recently moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead and one wounded from gunshots in Boca Raton over the weekend, cops said.

Several members of the family were scheduled to gather at the residence when it was discovered that another relative who had not been invited was already in the home.

The first family member who arrived at the house on Saturday found the suspect inside and demanded that he leave. But the shooter refused and fatally shot her, cops said.

The following day, two more relatives arrived and found the door locked.

They texted the deceased initial victim and received a response from her phone that the side door was open.

When they entered, the unidentified killer began attacking them, cops said.

Both were able to ultimately flee the scene after one pulled out their own firearm and distracted the estranged relative.

SWAT teams descended on the scene and called for the shooter to come out onto the street.

The officers eventually smashed their way into the house after they were unable to contact the suspect. Inside, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot would.

Boca Raton officials declined to release any names in connection with the incident, including the gunman.