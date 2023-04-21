Florida ex-professor accused of taking pictures of young girls, touching himself in Walmart

A former professor in Florida was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking pictures of young girls and then touching himself in a Walmart, authorities say.

David Knight, 60, was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.

He was also booked for aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years of age.

Knight was working at Florida Institute of Technology at the time of his arrest.

A loss prevention employee at a Walmart in Melbourne called 911 on Sunday afternoon after seeing a man following young girls in the store while pushing a shopping cart.

The worker allegedly saw Knight take photos of the girls and then walk to a different part of the store to masturbate.

The inappropriate conduct reportedly took place for over an hour.

Knight was booked into Brevard County Jail without incident.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, Knight reportedly admitted to the behavior and told authorities he had been doing it for over a year.





Knight was also booked for aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years of age. BrevardCountySheriff/Facebook

Florida Institute of Technology told FOX 35 Orlando that Knight was immediately placed on leave once they learned of the allegations.

He was also ordered to have no contact with students and was not allowed on campus.

Fox News Digital reached out to Florida Institute of Technology and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for statements, but has not heard back.