Florida couple Marie Dorsainvil, Occius Dorsainvil abduct and torture man for three days

A Florida man was chained and tortured over three days by two people who tried to force him to admit to infidelity, authorities said.

Marie Dorsainvil, 51, and Occius Dorsainvil, 56, are now facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges after they forced the man to drink bleach and threatened him that if he went to the bathroom he’d have to eat it or be killed.

It wasn’t how the two suspects were related.

The hellish three days began in December when Marie asked the victim for a ride to her apartment, police told WTVJ. She allegedly invited the victim upstairs, but he declined, insisting that both he and Dorsainvil were married. She reportedly told the victim that her husband was away in Haiti, and they went in together.

While the victim was sitting on the couch, Occius allegedly entered the apartment with a gun. He threatened the victim and bound his hands and feet together with a chord, police said.

The duo forced him to record a statement admitting that was having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

They allegedly told their hostage that if he went to the bathroom, they would make him eat it. If he refused, they said they would shoot him, cops said.

On his second day in captivity, the victim was offered food but refused to eat – afraid that it would make him have to go to the bathroom, according to police. Chains were added to his bindings and the suspects demanded $50,000 cash as well as the title to his car, the TV station reported.

On the third day, cops said the kidnappers forced the victim to shower at gunpoint and then drive with them in his car to a location where they would set him free.

Before they let him go, the pair allegedly forced him to drink from a container filled with bleach and Haitian rum, from which he passed out.

When he awoke a half-hour later minutes later, he reportedly ran for help.

Police said they tracked down and arrested the suspects, who confessed to the crimes.

The pair made an appearance in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Friday, according to WTVJ.