Florida cops searching for mom who vanished from beach

Cops are searching for a Florida mom who vanished Sunday night after going to pick her daughter up from a custody exchange with the tot’s dad.

Cassie Carli, 37, told her father that she was going to meet her ex at Navarre Beach.

She later texted her dad that she was having car trouble and that her phone battery was running low, according to a local ABC affiliate.

Carli’s father fell asleep and realized that she had not returned home later that night.

He called cops on Monday to report her missing.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff has since launched an ongoing search.

“We are currently searching for Cassie Catherine Carli,” the agency posted on Facebook. “She is 37 years of age. She was last seen on Navarre Beach on Sunday evening. Her car has been recovered but she is still missing.”

Police said Carli’s 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, is accounted for and safe.

“There are a lot of prayers going up for Cassie right now,” her friend Sam Porter told a local ABC affiliate.

Her sister, Raeann Carli, told NBC that she had been living with her father in Navarre and had just started a new job as a server.

Carli's sister said she was in good physical and mental health.

Despite some tensions over custody matters, she said, her sister has been in good spirits.

“The number one thing I want people to know … is she was in the best mental health and, like, physical health,” she told NBC.