Florida cop dives into dark water to rescue dog from drowning

A Florida cop saved the life of a little pup who lost its way.

Lighthouse Point Police Department Officer Bob Stebbins sprang into action earlier this month when a dog was drowning off the Florida coast.

The police department wrote in a statement on Facebook that a “frantic caller” reported her dog had jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway around 10 p.m. on July 3.

Officer Stebbins responded to the call and showed up to the scene.

The little dog had been treading water for approximately 25 minutes.

The officer could just make out the exhausted dog’s nose in the night as the animal barely bobbed above the surface of the water.

Stebbins recognized the need for immediate action as the dog’s leash was snarled in nearby dock pilings.

Lighthouse Point Police Department

The officer quickly took off his gear — and went for a dive in the dark water.

He successfully untangled the little dog and returned it safely to shore.

The department reported that the dog’s owner was “overjoyed to be reunited with her family member.”

“Thank you, Officer Stebbins,” the statement reads.

“Great Work!”