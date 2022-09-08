Florida condo president hid spy camera in guest bedroom: cops

The president of a Florida condo association was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hiding cameras in the flower pot of a unit’s master bedroom to spy on guests, officials said.

Robert William Orr, 59, allegedly abused his authority as president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association within the luxurious Matanzas Shores beachfront community to snoop on a couple in “various stages of undress,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The unidentified couple had stayed in the Palm Coast unit for an entire weekend before realizing they were being recorded. The woman was packing to leave Aug. 30 when she noticed a plugged-in USB camera inside a flower pot in the master bedroom, police said.

The couple took the camera to the police, who found intimate footage of the pair.

The camera also contained footage of Orr testing the device inside his own unit before placing it in the pot.

“This pervert installed video cameras in a condo that he was a caretaker for so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It’s a disgusting invasion of privacy.”

Robert William Orr allegedly hid cameras inside a flower pot in a master bedroom. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of the unit told police Orr had been caring for the unit while she lives out of state. She said the unit is usually empty, but that she allows people to stay at times as guests.

Several other spy cameras and devices were found inside Orr’s home after police executed a search warrant.

Police urge anyone who has “allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home” to check for similar spy cameras.

Footage from the camera captured the couple in “various stages of undress.” Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Orr turned himself into the Sheriff Perry Hall Detention Facility Sept. 6 and was released after posting $20,000 bond. He has no prior criminal record in the county.

Orr faces four counts of video voyeurism.