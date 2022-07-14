Florida burglars run for lives after resident opens fire: video

Pulse-pounding video shows the moment a trio of Florida home invaders frantically reverse course after a resident blasts at them with a gun.

The footage from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shows the men gathering and chatting in front of the residence on July 7 before one of them opens the door and shoves the homeowner inside.

Two of the suspects barge in while a third can be seen standing guard outside with what appears to be a firearm.

Deputies said the homeowner dropped a gun he was holding while trying to fend off the attack and that the pistol was picked up by one of the intruders.

But the victim managed to scramble to another part of the house where he kept additional firearms and began shooting at his assailants.

Gunfire can be heard exploding on the Ring camera footage, followed by all three invaders scampering out of the home and away from the scene, cops said.

They climbed into a nearby getaway car being driven by a fourth suspect and fled.

Da’Torrance Hackworth (left) and Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr. (right) face multiple charges including home invasion and illegal gun possession.

Using the footage, cops identifed three of the four suspects and arrested two of them.

Da’Torrance Hackworth, 20, and Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., 18, were both picked up and now face a slew of raps including home invasion and illegal gun possession.

Joseph Roman Sanders, 18, remains at large, and deputies are still trying to identify a fourth suspect.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the victim will not face any charges for shooting at the men and backed the rights of homeowners to defend themselves in a recent interview on Fox.

“If someone breaks into my front door, barges in and attacks me or my family they are going to get shot,” Simmons said. “I afford that same consideration to the residents of my county.”