Florida bride, caterer arrested for lacing food with weed

This wedding went up in smoke!

A Florida bride and her caterer were busted for spiking food served at a February wedding with pot — including weed-laced lasagna, officials said.

After eating the marijuana baked goods at the February 19 nuptials, several guests at the Longwood, Fla. bash suddenly felt staggered and stoned and called 911, according to ABC 9.

“I think some people thought they were having heart attacks,” said attendee Miranda Cady.

Some guests were so overcome by the edibles that they began vomiting and demanded transport to a local hospital.

The bride, Danya Glenny, 42, denied having requested the reefer-based recipes and cops said the catering crew had already left the premises.

Several irate attendees pursued the case and investigators collected samples of everything from the lasagna and brownies to the chocolate-covered strawberries and alcoholic pudding shots.

After a probe, deputies arrested Glenny and caterer Jocelyn Bryant of Jocelyn’s Southern Kitchen in connection with the incident.

Deputies tied Glenny and Bryant to the scheme through interviews with witnesses and other caterers who served items at the bash.

The women face tampering, delivery of marijuana and negligence raps.