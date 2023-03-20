Florida bill would ban talk of menstrual cycles for classes under 6th grade

Lawmakers in the Florida House are considering a law that would ban elementary school classrooms from talking about menstrual cycles, sexually transmitted diseases and other sexuality topics.

The bill, spearheaded by Republican Rep. Stan McClain, would limit classroom discussions about human sexuality and related topics, including menstrual cycles, to students in grades 6th through 12th.

“So if little girls experience their menstrual cycle in 5th grade or 4th grade, will that prohibit conversations from them since they are in the grade lower than 6th grade?” asked state Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt, who noted girls as young as 10 can begin having periods.

“It would,” McClain, the bill’s sponsor, replied to the former public school teacher.





An elementary School in Crystal River Florida. If passed, the bill would prevent all elementary schools across Florida from discussing the topic. Shutterstock

The legislation, backed by Republicans, made it through the House Education Quality Subcommittee last Wednesday by a 13-5 vote mostly among party lines.

Parents would also have the power to object to books and materials at their children’s schools and schools would be mandated to teach a person’s sexual identity is determined biologically at birth under the proposed legislation.

The state Department of Education would be able to scrutinize certain education materials, according to the bill.

McClain said the bill’s purpose is to bring uniformed sex education across all of Florida’s 67 school districts and give parents a stronger ability to object to books and other materials they think might be inappropriate for younger kids.

Gantt, during the committee meeting, asked if teachers could be punished if they talk about menstruation with younger students.

“My concern is they won’t feel safe to have those conversations with these little girls,” she said.

McClain insisted “that would not be the intent” of the bill and he is “amenable” to some changes in its language.

The proposal needs to clear another committee before it reaches the House floor for a final vote. A similar bill is pending in the Senate.

With Post wires