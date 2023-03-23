Florida Atlantic’s improbable run moves on to Elite Eight with upset win over Tennessee

Florida Atlantic’s magical season will carry on into the Elite Eight.

Before this season, FAU had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history, which dates back to 1994 at the Division I level. After Thursday night’s upset 62-55 win over Tennessee in the Sweet 16 in New York City, the Owls have won three NCAA tournament games in the span of a week and improbably clinched a berth in the Elite Eight in the process.

Tennessee, the East’s No. 4 seed, is a veteran team that relies on its physicality, and that was on full display in last week’s Round of 32 win over Duke. And early in the game vs. FAU, Tennessee’s defense was imposing its will.

The Owls, the No. 9 seed, turned the ball over nine times in the first half and missed 11 of its 14 3-point attempts as Tennessee packed the paint and forced FAU to shoot over the top. Many of those outside shots were uncontested, but FAU couldn’t convert. Tennessee built a lead, but not a sizeable one. The Vols shot an uncharacteristic 42.9% from 3 in the Duke win, but reverted to their more typical shooting struggles in this one.

Tennessee shot just 31.3% from the field in the first half and was only able to build a 27-22 lead at the break. In the second half, FAU switched up its approach. The Owls attacked the rim. Eight of their first 12 second-half shots were two-point attempts and the Owls began to make some shots and chip away at the lead.

The Owls also attacked the offensive glass and played with a bit more edge on the defensive end. By midway through the half, the tides had turned.

FAU’s Michael Forrest went on a personal 8-0 run to flip what was a 39-35 Tennessee lead into a 43-39 lead with 9:10 to play.

That run grew to 18-2, allowing FAU to hold the lead the rest of the game as its advantage grew to as large as 10 points.

Tennessee had one last run that cut the FAU lead down to five points, but couldn’t string enough made shots together to ultimately overcome the mighty Owls, who will move on to face No. 3 seed Kansas State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

While Forrest’s personal 8-0 run spurred the comeback, Johnell Davis led FAU with 15 points after scoring only two in the first half. Nick Boyd added 12 points and eight rebounds while Forrest finished with 11.

FAU ended up shooting 42% from the field, a far better mark than Tennessee’s 33.3%. More impressively, FAU won the battle on the boards, 40-36, and edged Tennessee in second-chance points (14 to 12) and points in the paint (26 to 22).