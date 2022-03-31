Florida added more tech companies last year than any other state

The Sunshine State is the new Silicon Valley.

Florida solidified its standing as a national tech hub last year — adding more new companies in the sector than any other state.

According to a report from the trade group CompTIA, Florida added 2,715 tech businesses last year — ahead of both Texas and California.

The Lone Star State was a close second with 10,522 new tech jobs added in 2021, the study found.

Much of Florida’s tech growth was concentrated in Miami, which added 2,072 positions in the field last year.

New York — which still ranks third in the number of total tech jobs behind California and Texas — did not make the top 10 in either category, CompTIA found.

Driven by rising costs and challenging tax structures, established tech companies and startups have been looking outside of traditional business centers in recent years.

The trade group CompTIA said that Florida added 2,715 tech businesses in 2021. CompTIA

Florida is the fourth biggest employer of tech workers with 446,000 jobs. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Industry analysts have also attributed tech booms in Florida, Texas and other states to the establishment of remote employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this flight, California still reigned comfortably as the biggest tech employer in the nation with 1.4 million jobs last year, according to the study.

Texas was second with 790,000, New York third at 506,000 and Florida fourth at 446,000, the report showed.

The ascent of both Florida and Texas in the tech realm has been accompanied by population surges in both states.

Florida added 211,000 residents in 2021 while Texas increased by 310,000, according to new U.S. Census data.

Texas added 10,522 tech jobs in 2021. CompTIA

Most of Florida’s tech growth was concentrated in Miami. Getty Images

Tech businesses were looking for locations outside of traditional business centers to escape onerous tax structures. Bloomberg via Getty Images

California shed 262,000 residents last year while New York’s population shrank by 400,000.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has leveraged Florida’s growth — both in terms of population and economy — in touting his Tallahassee tenure.