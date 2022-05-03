Florida 18-year-old Christian Garner dead after tubing at Marine Park in Pensacola

A teenager who died in a tragic tubing accident on Saturday night has been named by his family.

Christian Garner, 18, was reportedly killed instantly after his inner tube was pulled by a pick-up truck from the water and into a parking lot.

Pensacola Police responded to a report of a traffic-related injury at Maritime Park in Florida at around 7pm.

According to authorities, a pickup truck was pulling an inner tube in a retention pond.

Sergeant Britney Sturgeon said the driver pulled the tube from the bank and into the parking lot, according to WEARTV.

Garner was still on the tube when it landed in the lot.

“This is a very heart-wrenching and unusual case,” she added. “Very tragic. Just a straight tragedy, it’s very tragic all the way around.”

Sturgeon said an investigation is ongoing but expects more details will be given within the next few days.

Garner’s mother, Cecilia, gave a statement to Channel 3 on the death of her son.

“Christian was my baby boy. He was such a mama’s boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project,” she said.

“He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend.”

Christian Garner was killed instantly after his inner tube was pulled by a pick-up truck from the water and into a parking lot. Facebook

Garner’s brother, Joshua wrote a statement on Facebook about his brother’s death.

“As for people who don’t know my little brother christian has died in a tragic car accident,” it read.

“Please keep my family in your prayers as for this is a very hard time for us right now. rest in peace chris you were so loved by mom, sister, and me.”

Friends and family also shared tributes to Garner following the news of his passing.

The driver was pulling Christian Garner’s tube from the bank and into the parking lot, according to Sergeant Britney Sturgeon. Facebook

“Not something you expect to wake up to and hear on the news. Christian worked for us for roughly a year,” wrote one person.

“He was a super nice boy and hard worker. He was graduating high school this year and headed to the Air Force. Rest in peace kiddo.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family cover funeral expenses.

The driver was in police custody as of Sunday for questioning but it is unknown if there will be any charges related to the incident.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.