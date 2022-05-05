Florian Munteanu Joins Cast Of Netflix Series – The Hamden Journal

Florian Munteanu (Creed 2, Shang-Chi) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. He will portray George Maniakes, a real-life general of the Byzantine Empire who answers only to The Emir.

Season 1 of the Michael Hirst created series premiered in February and was renewed for a second and third season a month later.

Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Cast includes Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson.

The mothership series Vikings wrapped its sixth and final season in December.

Vikings: Valhalla is produced by MGM Television. Jeb Stuart, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin, and John Weber are executive producers. Stuart also serves as showrunner and writer.

Munteanu most recently completed work on Creed 3 for MGM, reprising the role of Viktor Drago, and Borderlands for Lionsgate. He is currently filming in Ireland.

Prior credits also include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Creed 2.

He is repped by Gersh and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.