Florence + The Machine Delivers a ‘Deeply Unsettling’ Cover of No Doubt’s ‘Just a Girl’ for ‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer

Ethereal rock meets ’90s punk on Florence + The Machine‘s new cover of No Doubt‘s classic “Just a Girl,” recorded for the highly anticipated upcoming second season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

The cover is also heavily used throughout the brand new trailer for Yellowjackets season two, both of which dropped Thursday (March 9). Based on the trailer, No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani‘s spunky 1995 lyrics perfectly match the show’s coming-of-age and survival themes, while Florence Welch’s haunted vocals and sinister production bring out Yellowjacket‘s horror-inspired texture.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Welch said of the cover in a statement. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Available for streaming March 24, the second season of Yellowjackets will continue the Emmy-nominated thriller’s harrowing story of a girls’ soccer team fighting for survival after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the wilderness. “As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are — and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive,” reads a release about the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Welch is currently in the middle of her world tour in support of Dance Fever, Florence + The Machine’s fifth studio album released in May last year. The “Just a Girl” cover comes exactly three months after Welch and Ethel Cain dropped a duet version of “Morning Elvis,” the final track on Dance Fever.

Stream Florence + The Machine’s cover of “Just A Girl” and watch the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 below:

