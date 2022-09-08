Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Wore ‘Miss Flo’ T-Shirts While Prepping Her for Venice Red Carpet

Florence Pugh is owning her nickname.

A mirror selfie taken by Pugh, 26, ahead of the world premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival, shows the Black Widow actress having her hair and makeup prepped by a team wearing black T-shirts carrying the words “Miss Flo”.

The image appears to take a wink at a leaked video of director Olvia Wilde, 38, addressing Pugh as “Miss Flo” in a call to actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to play the lead in the movie.

Though Wilde has claimed she fired LaBeouf from the project, he responded in August, saying he quit and shared a video in which Wilde can be heard seemingly trying to convince him to stay, saying, “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

Alongside the selfie, Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared multiple stunning angles of Pugh in the sparkling black Valentino dress she wore to Monday’s premiere on Instagram, along with a two-word caption: “Miss Flo.”

Despite rumors of on-set friction surrounding the film, Wilde and Pugh posed for a cast photo with costars Harry Styles Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll. Pugh even brought her grandmother along for the red carpet — and Pine and Kroll played paparazzi, snapping photos of Pugh as she posed.

The photo op came hours after Pugh missed the film’s press conference because she was on a flight from the Dune: Part Two set and Wilde fielded a question about rumors of a “falling out” between herself and Pugh.

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Cast of Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Wilde responded to the question by saying, “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” she continued. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”