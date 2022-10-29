Florence Pugh Opens Up About Bosses Trying To Change Her “Weight” And “Look” Early On In Her Career – The Hamden Journal

Florence Pugh is opening up about her early days as she was an emerging actor in Hollywood. The Don’t Worry Darling star said that after landing a television pilot as a popstar, her bosses wanted to make changes to her apparance.

“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” Pugh said in an interview with The Telegraph. “I’d thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

The pilot was not picked up and she felt that her career was over but when she returned to England, she landed an audition for Lady Macbeth which made her “fall back in love with cinema.”

“The kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I’ve stuck by that,” she added. “I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be,” she said.”