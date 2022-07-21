Florence Pugh Attempts to Expose Secrets of Idyllic Utopia in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

In Victory, “you can live the life you deserve” — or so it’s believed in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming feature Don’t Worry Darling.

In the latest preview for the film, released Thursday, Florence Pugh’s Alice and her partner Jack (Harry Styles) appear to be living a happy life in the idyllic community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the secretive Victory Project and their families.

However, not everything is as it appears in the utopia. As time goes on, Pugh’s Alice begins to question their purpose for being in Victory, eager to expose the sinister secrets of the community and company led by CEO Frank (Chris Pine), who states that chaos is the “enemy of progress.”

The trailer shows Alice seeking help for the nightmares she’s experiencing. As she begins to unravel the mystery of Victory, she realizes everyone is “lying about everything” and “it’s all about control.”

The trailer also teases a confrontation between Alice and Frank, with Frank revealing, “I’ve been waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me … like a good girl.”

Wilde directs the psychological thriller, which also stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and KiKi Layne.

The film reteams Wilde with Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, who penned the screenplay based on a story by her and Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl Diaries). Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee produce, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, and the Van Dykes executive producing.

Don’t Worry Darling releases on Sept. 23.

