Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in Talks to Star in Love Story ‘We Live in Time’ for StudioCanal

After presenting the screenplay prizes at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have begun formulating plans to share the screen again, as co-stars in the upcoming film “We Live in Time.”

The two Academy Award-nominated actors are in talks to star in the StudioCanal project, which is described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.” John Crowley, best known for the BAFTA-winning film “Brooklyn,” is on board to direct, from a script by Nick Payne (“The Last Letter From Your Lover,” “Wanderlust”). In addition to developing the script, StudioCanal will produce the project with SunnyMarch.

Further plot details are being kept under wraps, but if the deals with Pugh and Garfield close, the intention is to begin production later this year. StudioCanal executives Ron Halpern, EVP global production, and Joe Naftalin, SVP global production, are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Already coming off a busy 2022 with “The Wonder” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” Pugh is primed for an even bigger year in 2023. She’ll next be seen in “A Good Person,” followed by Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in July and “Dune Part Two” in November. Then, she’ll reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova for Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts.”

Like Pugh, Garfield is an award-winning actor who’s walked on the superhero side. After delighting Spider-Man fans with his return to the role of Peter Parker in Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and in his Oscar-nominated turn as Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” Garfield starred in the FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which earned him Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

Pugh and Garfield are represented by CAA. Pugh is also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Greg Slewett at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, and Kole and Shelter PR. Garfield is also repped by Gordon and French. Crowley is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Deadline was first to report news of the developing project.

