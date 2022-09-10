Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Kay course through Southern California

Reuters

Global standards body approves new merchant code for gun sellers

(Reuters) -An international standards body has approved creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, a representative said on Friday, following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases. At a meeting this week, a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization approved what is known as a “merchant category code” for firearms stores, a spokeswoman said. The decision by the Geneva-based nonprofit was long sought https://www.warren.senate.gov/oversight/letters/senator-warren-and-representative-dean-urge-bank-ceos-to-adopt-new-code-for-gun-and-ammunition-retailers by advocates of tighter gun regulation, such as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats including New York City Mayor Eric Adams.