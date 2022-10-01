Flood Insurance Fell in Florida Before Hurricane Ian Struck

Flood Insurance Fell in Florida Before Hurricane Ian Struck

by

SANFORD, Fla.—Florida homeowners had reduced their flood insurance coverage in the years before Hurricane Ian dumped up to 15 inches of rain on the state, inundating coastal and inland areas.

Only a small number of residences in two of Florida’s hardest-hit inland counties are covered by flood insurance. The percentage of  protected homes is higher in coastal areas that sustained the most damage, but still, is over 50% in just one of the affected counties, according to an analysis by Neptune Flood, a private-sector flood-insurance provider. 