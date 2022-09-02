Flight path shows plane flipping off Washington State

It’s a bird, it’s a plane!

A flight path shows an airplane flipping off Washington state — and observers are hailing its attention to detail, down to its sky-high “middle finger nail.”

The small, private Piper Navajo aircraft took off from Bellingham International Airport at 9:15 a.m. Monday and zig-zagged north in a pattern resembling a hand giving the middle finger on flight-tracking radar, according to the plane tracking company FlightAware.

The pilot soared at an altitude of 12,000 feet at speeds up to 250 miles per hour before landing at the same airport at 4:09 p.m., according to the flight data.

“This was impressive. The thumbnail is a flourish,” one airplane buff wrote on Reddit.com.

“The middle finger nail is even more impressive,” another user added.

“Wow…that is commitment,” a third wrote.

The airman’s motives were not immediately clear Friday, but one former pilot had a working theory.

“As a former survey pilot, this is definitely something that would happen at the end of a contract,” the user said.