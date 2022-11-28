Flight Attendant Dies From Heart Attack While In The Air

Flight attendant, Yasser Saleh, died of a heart attack while working on a flight from Bahrain to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Dead On Arrival

The Gulf Air flight attendant was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Saleh was part of the cabin crew on flight GF 19 which left Bahrain at 1:40 am on Tuesday. An hour and a half into the flight while flying over Iraq was when the attendant caught a heart attack.

The flight made an emergency landing in the Iraqi city of Erbil, unfortunately, it was too late for Saleh.

Gulf Air Sends Condolences

“The national carrier expresses its deepest condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones, and confirms that the flight resumed to Paris as scheduled,” stated the spokesperson for Gulf Air.

“Gulf Air reassures that the safety of its passengers and crew comes at the top of its priorities, and thanks the affected flight’s passengers for their patience and understanding,” the statement continued.

Protocols For Medical Emergencies

The plane was grounded for three hours before departing again to Paris. Along with the same crew members of the original flight.

An inflight heart attack is grounds for an immediate emergency landing at an airport that has the right facilities and responders in place. Flight attendants are also trained to provide medical support during emergencies, and most airlines have access to medical professionals via satellite phone.