‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Kerry Coddett Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, actor, comedian and producer Kerry Coddett (Flatbush Misdemeanors, Pause with Sam Jay) has signed with WME for representation.

Coddett is currently writing on Season 2 of Flatbush Misdemeanors. She was the only writer for Showtime comedy series who was asked to return after Season 1, and also appears in it as a recurring guest star. She can currently be seen on HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay and Showtime’s Desus & Mero.

Coddett was previously a staff writer on Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas for HBO and was also a regular on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. She has also featured in Hulu’s Ramy and HBO’s Crashing and was a core cast member of The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show on Netflix.

Coddett has performed stand-up at the NBC Universal Second City Breakout Festival, the New York Comedy Festival, the Women In Comedy Festival, the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, and was a semi-finalist for Stand-Up NBC in 2018. The year prior, she beat out 63 comedians to become the first female ever to win the Caroline’s on Broadway Comedy Madness Competition.

Coddett graduated college cum laude from CUNY Baruch College at age 19 and started her own business as a fashion designer and stylist for Jay-Z, before turning to comedy.

She continues to be represented by her manager, Krystal Stark at Stark White Entertainment, and her attorney, Marcie Cleary, at FKKS.