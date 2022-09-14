‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Canceled By Showtime After 2 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has opted not to proceed with a third season of Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman’s comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors. The news comes three weeks after the show’s second season ended its run on the network. There is no decision yet for the future of Showtime’s other current comedy series, I Love That for You, whose first season led to Flatbush Misdemeanor’s Season 2.

While Showtime is known mostly for its hourlong dramas/comedy-dramas, the premium network has consistently taken shots at — largely offbeat/irreverent – half-hour comedies that fit its brand. It recently greenlighted pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min, who also stars, Daniels, the team behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Steven Yeun and A24.

Created by and starring Iso and Perlman based on their digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.

The cast of the show also included Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green. Flatbush Misdemeanors was a co-production by Showtime and Avalon, which acted as lead studio. Perlman and Iso executive produced with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors will not be moving forward with a third season,” the network said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “We would like to thank the creators, executive producers and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, along with fellow executive producer Keith Heisler, our partners at Avalon, as well as our scene-stealing supporting cast of Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green. We’re very proud to have taken Kevin and Dan’s distinctive shorts and expanded it into two seasons of excellent television. Those two funny and inventive seasons will live on our site for audiences to continue to discover and enjoy.”

For their work writing, directing and starring in the shorts that form the foundation of the series, Iso and Perlman won Best North American Short Film at the London Film Festival, with the first installment becoming Oscar qualified following a Grand Jury Award at the Florida Film Festival.