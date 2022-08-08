‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Charged By Vermont State Police With Burglary – The Hamden Journal

More tabloid mishaps for Flash star Ezra Miller as the Vermont State Police have charged the actor with a burglary incident back in May.

The police report reads:

On 05/01/2022 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont. The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

The news follows such Miller incidents as receiving a temporary harassment prevention order from a 12-year old and a mother in Greenfield, MA for allegedly menacing them; parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes filing a protection order against the actor for grooming and brainwashing their child, as well as two arrests in Hawaii.

MORE…