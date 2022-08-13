Flash flooding pours off of Arizona’s Vermilion Cliffs

AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas recorded 0.58 of an inch of rainfall from thunderstorms in just an hour, nearly double what the site typically observes for August. Surrounding