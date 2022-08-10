Flash flooding and other threats for Southwest

AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation’s capital, as well as surrounding cities such as Arlington, Virginia and Silver Spring, Maryland, through 8 p.m. EDT. Rain began to come down in mass amounts around 4 p.m. both in D.C. and north of Lexington, Virginia, where precipitation rates were read at more than four inches per hour. Hig