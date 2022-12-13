Flames’ Tanev sent to hospital after taking slap shot to head

Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was forced out of Monday’s game after taking a slap shot to the head. (Getty)

A scary scene played out in Montreal on Monday after Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev took a slap shot to the head.

The incident occurred in the second period when Tanev attempted to block a shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki during a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Montreal was still in possession of the puck but asked the referees to stop play.

Tanev remained down on the ice for several moments before eventually being helped to the bench by teammates.

“It’s tough, I mean, he doesn’t stay down very often,” Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom said. “So when he stays down, you’re worried. I haven’t talked to him after, but hopefully he’s OK.”

Tanev was sent to the hospital and his tests came back negative. He will travel with the team to Calgary to undergo further evaluation.

“I just talked to Tanev. I know the feeling and I know the sound,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “I told the players, the toughest guy in the building is Chris Tanev, let’s go do it for him.”

Prior to his exit, Tanev logged nearly 12 minutes of ice time and recorded one shot on net. The 33-year-old has five assists through 24 games this season.

Calgary proceeded to lose Monday’s game 2-1 in a shootout as Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens in the tiebreaker.

The Flames are back in action Wednesday when they host the Vancouver Canucks.

