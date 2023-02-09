Flames’ Rasmus Andersson hit by vehicle while riding scooter

The Flames say Rasmus Andersson is “doing well” after the incident and is considered day-to-day. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was involved in a car accident Wednesday night in Detroit, the team announced.

Andersson, enjoying a day off ahead of Thursday’s matchup versus the Red Wings, was travelling to dinner on a scooter when he was struck by a vehicle along a crosswalk. The 26-year-old was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital and underwent full testing before being released later that night.

The Flames detailed the incident in a statement via social media Thursday morning and provided an update on his status, listing the 6-foot-1 blueliner as day-to-day. He will remain with the team on its four-game road trip.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving spoke with reporters on Thursday and provided further details on the accident. He also thanked first responders and doctors for their efforts.

“He was going through a crosswalk,” Treliving said. “The good news – and the most important thing – is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

“I want to make sure we thank the medical staff there and specifically Dr. D. Our medical staff was in consultation with them and the folks at the hospital.”

Andersson appears to have avoided any serious ailments from the collision but won’t be in the lineup against Detroit and will continue to be closely monitored by the club’s medical staff.

“He’s doing well,” Treliving said. “In good spirits. We’re lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved (in his care) and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.

“He won’t play tonight and we’ll take this real slow … Not anything that we’re overly concerned about. But he got hit, so we’re going to see how things go over the next 24 hours and go from there.”

Treliving also confirmed alcohol wasn’t involved in this case.

Without Andersson, teammate Dennis Gilbert — who has one assist in nine games this season — will likely be called into action to skate alongside Michael Stone on Calgary’s third defensive pairing. Gilbert has tallied one goal and four points across 34 career NHL contests.

Andersson is in the third season of a six-year, $27.3-million contract signed prior to the 2020-21 campaign. His deal runs through 2025-26, carrying a $4.55-million cap hit per season.

The second-round selection from 2015 owns seven goals and 34 points in 51 games this season, averaging a career-high 24:41 of ice time.

